NDLEA, Sokoto Police Strengthen Inter-Agency Collaboration

The newly posted State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State Command, Commander of Narcotics, Mustapha Muhammad Gidado, has paid a formal courtesy visit to the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, at the Police Command Headquarters.

The visit, a traditional gesture to foster inter-agency harmony, focused on strengthening the existing partnership between the two agencies in the fight against drug trafficking, substance abuse, and related crimes in Sokoto State.

Statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufai, PPRO of the command, further stated that during the meeting, CN Gidado commended the Sokoto State Police Command for its longstanding support and collaboration.

He emphasised the link between drug abuse and the escalation of criminal activities, including banditry, kidnapping, and theft.

The Commander outlined his vision for a more robust and intelligence-driven partnership to dismantle drug distribution networks and curb illicit substances in the state.

In response, CP Ahmed Musa warmly received the NDLEA Commander and congratulated him on his new posting.

The Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force, Sokoto Command’s commitment to providing unwavering support to the NDLEA.

He stated that a collaborative approach is essential to winning the war against drugs and improving overall security in the state.

Both commanders resolved to enhance intelligence sharing, conduct joint operations, and implement strategic preventive measures.

They underscored that this synergy is critical to safeguarding the youth and ensuring the safety and well-being of all Sokoto State citizens.

The visit concluded with a mutual agreement to maintain open channels of communication and regularly review joint security strategies for maximum impact.