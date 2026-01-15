NDLEA Sokoto Command Decorates 70 Promoted Officers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Sokoto State Command has held a ceremony to decorate 70 officers who were promoted after successfully passing the nationwide promotion examinations and interviews.

The ceremony took place at the Command’s conference hall.

The promoted officers include five Narcotic Assistants (NASS I) promoted to Narcotic Agents (NA) and 15 Narcotic Agents promoted to Senior Narcotic Agents (SNA).

Others are 25 Senior Narcotic Agents promoted to Chief Narcotic Agents (CNA), 15 Chief Narcotic Agents promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Narcotics II (ASN II), and three Assistant Superintendents of Narcotics II promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Narcotics I (ASN I).

The promotion exercise was approved by the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Buba M. Marwa (Rtd), CON, OFR, with the aim of motivating officers in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Guest speaker, Alhaji Abdurrazak Shehu, Chairman of the Centre for Sensitization Against Drug Abuse (CESADA), congratulated the officers and urged them to sustain their commitment to the fight against drug abuse.

The Special Guest of Honour, former State Commander and Assistant Commander General of Narcotics, Misbahu M. Idris (Rtd), and the Guest of Honour, Director of the Sokoto State Hisba Board, Alhaji Nura Attajiri, also congratulated the officers and advised them to remain steadfast in their service to the nation.

The State Commander, CN Mustapha M. Gidado, represented by the Deputy State Commander, DCN Abdulrazaq U. Muhammad, urged the promoted officers to redouble their efforts, noting that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

He thanked the Sokoto State Government, the Sultanate Council, sister security agencies, non-governmental organisations, and members of the public for their continued support.

The NDLEA further acknowledged the Sokoto State Government, led by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, for being a strong partner in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state.