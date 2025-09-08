NDLEA Smashes Drug Cartel, Arrests 3 Suspects, Seizes N5.3bn Worth Australia-Bound Cocaine

…intercepts N1.1bn codeine consignment in Rivers; recovers 653kg

Colos, in Lagos, Abuja raids

An internationally organised criminal group (IOCG) operating between Nigeria, UK, Brazil, Australia, and the United Arab Emirate has been smashed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who in a two-week-long intelligence-led operations across parts of Lagos arrested three leaders of the cartel after intercepting large consignment of cocaine concealed in textile materials and local charms going to Sydney, Australia at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The unraveling of the drug syndicate, according to a release by the Director, Media & Advocacy of the Agency, Femi Babafemi, began on Tuesday, August 26, after NDLEA officers at the export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted 76 cartons of textile materials going to Sydney, Australia.

A thorough search of the shipment led to the recovery of 16 big blocks of cocaine weighing 17.9 kilograms hidden in the lace materials parked with local charms to provide spiritual cover against law enforcement detection. A freight agent and member of the syndi- cate, Olashupo Michael Oladimeji was the first to be arrested.

The consignment was expected to fetch the syndicate an estimated street value of over 5.3 million Australian Dollars, equivalent of N5.3 billion. Fast-paced investigation of the operations of the IOCG quickly unmasked other leaders of the group: Muaezee Ademola Ogunbiyi and Shola Adegoke.

Ogunbiyi who is the arrowhead of the syndicate in Nigeria was arrested at a hotel in Ikeja GRA on Wednesday, September 3 and swiftly taken to his house in Lekki area of Lagos where a search led to the recovery of 21 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis with a total weight of 10.90kg and a double-barreled pump action gun, with some cartridges.

A house located at 13 Reverend Ogunbiyi Street, Ikeja GRA, where the criminal group use to package illicit drugs for export was subsequently raided and another leader of the syndicate Shola Adegoke was arrested there. A black Range Rover SUV marked RBC 459 EJ found in the compound was searched and 17 parcels of Loud weighing 9.60 kilograms were recovered. A black Toyota Venza car with registration number FST 771 JQ was earlier recovered from Ogunbiyi at the point of his arrest at the hotel.