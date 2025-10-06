NDLEA Smashes Cocaine Cartels Behind 6 UK-Bound Shipments, Arrests 6 Others

In series of intelligence led operations that lasted over three weeks across Lagos, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have successfully dismantled two major drug cartels behind six different cocaine concealed in walls of stainless cups, body cream and hair gel containers.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the operation led to the arrest of five suspects and ultimately the arrowhead of the syndicate, Alhaji Hammed Taofeek Ode who parades as a businessman and real estate developer.

The beginning of the end of the criminal syndicate’s operations began on September 16, when NDLEA operatives at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos intercepted 174 parcels of cocaine weighing 13.40 kilograms concealed in walls of cocoa butter body cream containers. A cargo agent was promptly arrested.

Further investigation revealed Alhaji Ode as the mastermind of the shipment and after weeks of intelligence, it was established that the drug baron had reported a dispute at the Zone 2 headquarters of the Police in Lagos, after which the Agency sought the cooperation of the police to get the suspect into custody.

During his preliminary interview, Alhaji Ode admitted ownership of the consignment which he claimed he bought at over N150 million. He also claimed to be a businessman and estate developer following his return from the United Kingdom in 2024.

He had lived for over 27 years in many European countries including Austria, Netherlands, France, Germany, and Saudi Arabia before settling in the UK. In like manner, five other desperate attempts by another criminal syndicate to export cocaine consignments to the United Kingdom were also thwarted by operatives of the MMIA Strategic Command of NDLEA.

The unravelling of the gang started on September 26, following the seizure of 2.10kg cocaine concealed in walls of hair cream containers at the export shed of the Lagos airport. The apprehension of a cargo agent led to the arrest of the consignor, Smith David Korede, a furniture maker, on Tuesday, September 30, at his 3 Arowojobe Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos base where another consignment of 1.40kg cocaine meant for export to the UK was recovered from him.