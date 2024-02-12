NDLEA Sends Strong Warning To Drug Barons In Abia, Intensifies Crackdown On Traffickers

…seizes 72.3943kg of all kinds of illicit substances

Abia State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned drug barons and traffickers that still see Abia as a haven to rethink as the state will no longer contain them.

The State Commander, CN. Adelanwa Amos Adetunji who stated this on Monday said that he is unshakable in combating drugs to ensure he deprives drug traffickers and barons of their criminal profits and safeguards Abia communities from the harmful effects of drug use.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ik Akunne the CN explained that the command has implemented proactive measures aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks and intercepting narcotics before they circulate or reach the street.

He added that since Adetunji took charge of the command, it has made significant strides, in combating drug trafficking and substance abuse in the State, and also sending warnings to drug barons, dealers, and peddlers in the town that it is no longer business as usual.

“These efforts have resulted in successful numerous arrests and seizures of all kinds of illicit substances which is about 72.3943kg, since he took over as the State Commander. The Notorious Drug Kingpins arrested were prosecuted and many are undergoing trials,” Akunne said.

The PRO equally explained that the Abia State Commander of the NDLEA has also made it a priority to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse, recognizing the importance of sensitization, preventive measures, and demand reduction.

“He took the War Against Drug Abuse(WADA) Campaign to another level, to make sure that all and sundry are abreast with the consequences of substance abuse no matter your location.

“This WADA campaign under his regime was conveyed to places like Ukwa East and West, Umuahia, Tertiary Institutions, Secondary Schools, Ehere Market, Obikabia Roundabout, Opobo Roundabout, 7UP junction, AKTC Park Aba, Enugu Mass Transit Park Aba, Peace Mass Transit Park, Ochendo York Park, Milverton York Park to mention but few while making preparations to visit all the 17LGA in Abia State.

“The Commuters, Motorist and the Traders within those aforementioned places were glad to be enlightened and also received very vital educative materials that would keep them up to date about drugs and substance abuse.”

He said that it is also encouraging to hear about the drug-dependent individuals who have completed their programs and treatment in NDLEA rehabilitation centres and many still undergoing treatment and also getting ready to reintegrate into society as drug-free individuals.

The command called on all Abia people to support the WADA and the NDLEA in combating drugs and making Abia State, a state void of drugs and substance abuse.