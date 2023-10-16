NDLEA Seizes N80m Worth Of Drugs, Arrests 134 Suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has confiscated 3,988.74 kilograms of various drugs valued at N80 million.

The FCT Commander of Narcotics, (CN) Mr Kabir Tsakuwa made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Speaking on the arrest, Tsakuwa said during the same period, a total of 134 suspected drug traffickers, peddlers, and abusers were arrested.

He named the assorted drugs as cannabis Sativa, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Tramadol, Rohypnol and Diazepam.

He added that the major drug seized by the NDLEA operatives was cannabis sativa, and many suspects were prosecuted and convicted during that time.

According to him, cannabis sativa seized within the same period included 3,861.789kg, while cocaine intercepted weighed 0.038Kg

“Others include diazepam which weighs 13.63Kg, Tramadol – 105.136Kg, while Methamphetamine weighs 3.024Kg; Ecstasy weighs 0.009kg, with Pentazocine weighing 1.070Kg.

“134 suspected drug users and traffickers were arrested in the third quarter, out of which 128 are males and six are females.

“The total street value of drugs seized within the same period is about Eighty Million Naira (N80m).

“One hundred and four (104) suspects were prosecuted, out of which 27 were convicted,” he said.