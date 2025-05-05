NDLEA Seizes N3.4bn Worth Of Opioids In Lagos, PH

Share

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have intercepted no fewer than 3,500,000 pills of opioids and 163,000 bottles of Codeine syrup with combined street value of over three billion, four hundred and twentyeight million naira in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Lagos State.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the bulk of the seizures: two million pills of tafrodol 225mg and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrup, was made on Tuesday April 29, during a joint examination of a watch-listed container by NDLEA officers, men of Customs Service and other security agencies at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State.

In Lagos, a total of 1,500,000 pills of a controlled opioid were recovered from a suspect Olarenwaju Wahab at the Alaba-Rago area of Ojo on Tuesday April 29, while the source of the consignment was traced to Q104B Road 25, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, which is the residence of one Obinna Kenneth who is now at large.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives at the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos have intercepted 42 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 20kg, concealed in tins of chocolate, milo beverage, white kidney beans and dark red kidney beans packaged as part of cargos that came into the Lagos airport onboard a British Airways flight from Canada.

At least, three suspects including the receiver of the consignment, Monsurat Ewawunmi Lawson, have been arrested between Wednesday, April 30 and Saturday, May 3.

