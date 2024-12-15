NDLEA Seizes Drugs Worth Billions Of Naira In Lagos

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday disclosed it recovered multi-billion-naira worth of methamphetamine and “Loud” shipments planned for allocation during the Christmas and New Year festive season at the Tincan Seaport in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement released by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, December 15 in Abuja

According to the statement, the drugs were concealed in automobile spare parts imported from Canada and the shipments were destined for warehouses in the Ladipo automobile parts market in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Babafemi added that the two businessmen, Nwanolue Emeka and Friday Ogbe, were arrested in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

READ ALSO

The shipments were seized following months of intelligence-driven tracking of the cargo across three continents and this marked the first time the agency had recovered two consignments of methamphetamine weighing 83.301 kilograms.

“For the first time in the history of NDLEA’s anti-narcotic operations, two consignments of methamphetamine weighing 83.301 kilograms were, on Thursday and Friday, December 12 and 13, 2024, recovered from separate containers bearing vehicles and spare parts coming from Canada and heading to warehouses in the Ladipo automobile parts market in Mushin, Lagos.

“While one of the containers destined for the Ladipo market through the Sifax bonded terminal was examined on Thursday, December 12, not less than 5.001kg of methamphetamine hidden in a bag wrapped in a bedsheet inside a Toyota Camry car was recovered.

“A businessman, Isaac Onwumere, linked with the consignment, was promptly arrested.

“The other container, bearing automobile spare parts and examined on Friday, December 13, was found to contain 1,735 parcels of Loud packed in 44 jumbo bags with a total weight of 867.5kg and six plastic coolers containing 87 packs of methamphetamine weighing 78.3kg.

“At least two businessmen, Nwanolue Emeka, and Friday Ogbe, have been arrested in connection with the seizure.” the statement added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"