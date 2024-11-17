NDLEA Seizes Drugs Concealed In Melon Seed, Yam Flour

Share

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday disclosed it intercepted a shipment of cocaine worth several million naira, concealed in granulated pepper, melon seeds, and yam flour.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi made this disclosure on his X handle, adding that the contraband was destined for the United Kingdom (UK).

READ ALSO

Sharing a video of the intercepted contraband, Babafemi, “The unimaginable places #ndlea_nigeria officers find illicit drugs these days will make you cringe and be more careful when dealing with humans.

“In this video is cocaine worth millions, concealed in granulated pepper, melon seeds, yam flour, and other items, bound for the UK.”

Share

Please follow and like us: