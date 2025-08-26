NDLEA Seizes Cannabis Worth Billions Of Naira In Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 2.318 tonnes of cannabis, estimated to be worth billions of naira, in a series of operations carried out within one week.

Speaking with journalists while presenting the seizures to stakeholders in Ilorin on Tuesday, the State Commander of the NDLEA, Fatima Abiola Popoola, revealed that four suspects were arrested in connection with the drugs, which were concealed in sacks mixed with sawdust to evade detection.

Popoola said the cannabis consignments were intercepted during raids across the state, particularly along the Offa and Omu-Aran axis, between 3:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

“This is one of the biggest seizures we have made in a single week in recent times. The street value of these drugs runs into at least billions of naira, which underscores the severity of drug trafficking and use in Kwara State,” she stated.

According to her, one suspect, a driver, was arrested with 1.2 tonnes of cannabis, another with 300kg, while two suspects were linked to a separate 720kg haul. The traffickers reportedly used Canter trucks and a J5 vehicle, disguising the drugs as ordinary goods with sawdust-filled sacks to deceive security operatives.

“A J5 vehicle appeared empty at first glance, but upon inspection, it was found to be fully loaded with cannabis. These traffickers deliberately operate at odd hours, between 3:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., to avoid detection,” Popoola disclosed.

She stressed that drugs play a central role in many violent crimes and security challenges in the state, particularly in areas such as Kaiama, Chikanda, Patigi, Edu, and Omu-Aran.

“Most violent crimes are drug-related. No sane person wakes up to commit inhumane acts without some form of drug influence,” she said, adding that while only two tonnes of drugs were seized throughout 2024, over 2,000 kilograms had already been intercepted between January and August 2025.

Despite the progress, Popoola highlighted operational challenges, especially inadequate mobility.

“We have just one operational vehicle for five teams. This limits our reach significantly. With more vehicles and motorcycles, we would be able to cover more areas and make more arrests,” she said.

The NDLEA boss credited the success to synergy among security agencies, noting, “We are working closely with the police, army, civil defence, and traditional rulers to achieve these results.”

Representing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Counsellor and Special Adviser to the Governor, Alhaji Saad Salahudeen, commended the NDLEA for its achievements. He said the arrests and seizures reflect the state government’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse and trafficking in Kwara.

“The state government has mobilised traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society groups, and religious institutions to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. We must educate the younger generation on the health and social implications of drug use,” Salahudeen said.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, stressing that the fight against illicit drugs requires collective action.