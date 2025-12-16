NDLEA Seizes 457kg Of Cannabis, Arrests Suspected Trafficker In Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) , Edo State Command has arrested a 44-year- old suspected drug trafficker, Ohiomah Igbafe, at Uroe Community in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

The Command also seized 457 kilograms of skunk cannabis concealed at the suspect’s hideout in the operation that took place on December 9.

The State Commander of the anti-narcotic agency, Mitchell Ofoyeju, who disclosed this in a press statement said, “The suspect was found in possession of 15 bags of cannabis sativa weighing a total of 457 kilograms, in addition to a separate sack containing four kilograms of cannabis seeds.”

While describing the arrest as a significant milestone in the agency’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking in the state, he said.

“The operation reflects our undying commitment to the eradication of drug trafficking within Edo State. The quantity of illegal drugs seized in this raid represents a serious threat to public health and safety.

This level of success encourages us to continue to confront drug cartels relentlessly.” He added that the agency would not relent in its efforts to dismantle criminal drug networks, warning that offenders would be pursued without mercy.

“We want to send a clear message that drug traffickers and their collaborators have no safe harbour in Edo State. The NDLEA will continue to track, arrest, and prosecute offenders in line with the NDLEA Act,” Ofoyeju said.