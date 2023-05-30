NDLEA Seizes 222.42kg Of Cannabis In Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 222.42 kilograms of cannabis, popularly known as marijuana at various drug joints in Ogun State.

The agency also seized 40 bottles of codeine weighing a total of 0.4 litres.

The Commander of Narcotics of NDLEA, Ogun State Command, Ibiba Odili who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the seizures were made during the raid of drug joints in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Odili said the operatives of the agency stormed various drug joints such as Mayas in Lafenwa, Odo-Eran in Obantoko and Randa, all in Abeokuta and uncovered the drugs.

She added that the operatives also recovered a locally made gun from the joint.

Odili said, “The gallant joint operatives seized a jaw-dropping 222.42 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, also known as marijuana, in one fell swoop.

“This will deal a significant blow to drug traffickers, interrupting their supply chains and destabilising their illicit operations.

“In addition to the cannabis seizure, the joint forces discovered 40 bottles of Codeine, weighing a total of 0.4 litres, highlighting the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs.

“The operatives also seized a locally made gun during the operation.”

Odili said the NDLEA in collaboration with men of the 35 Artillery Brigade Nigeria Army and the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps launched the fourth phase of its mopping-up and counter-narcotic intelligence operations against illicit supply and abuse of drugs in Abeokuta.

Odili assured that efforts would be made to dismantle the drug trafficking network and disrupt the supply of chains of illicit substances so as to create a safe and drug-free environment.