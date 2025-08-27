NDLEA Seizes 2.318 Tons Of Cannabis Worth Billions Of Naira In Kwara, Arrests 4

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara State Command, have seized a total of 2.318 tons of cannabis estimated at billions of naira, in one week. Speaking with journalists while presenting the seizures to stakeholders in Ilorin yesterday, the NDLEA State Commander, Fatima Abiola Popoola, disclosed that four suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures, which were concealed in sacks, also containing saw dust.

The Commander said that the drugs were intercepted during various operations carried out across the state, especially along Offa and Omu-Aran area of the State Command between 3:00 am and 5:30 am. “This is one of the biggest seizures we’ve ever made in a single week in recent times and the street value of what we seized runs into at least billions of naira.

This shows just how serious the drug use and trafficking have become in Kwara State,” she added. The NDLEA boss said that one of the suspects, a driver, was caught with 1.2 tons of cannabis, another suspect with 300kg of cannabis, while the remaining 720kg seizure was linked to two suspects.

The drugs were reportedly concealed in Canter trucks and disguised as ordinary goods with sacks of saw dust to deceive NDLEA officials at check points. “A J5 vehicle was checked, which appeared to be empty, but we found it loaded with cannabis, and these operations took place mostly between 3:00 am and 5:30 am, when traffickers often move to avoid detection,” she said.