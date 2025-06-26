NDLEA Seizes 1.94m KG Of Illicit Drugs In Abia, Arrests 222 Suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abia State Command, said it has seized about 1.94 million illicit drugs, and arrested 222 suspects in one year.

Disclosing this to journalists in Aba, during a press briefing as part of a weeklong events to commemorate the ‘2025 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse’ coming up on June 25, 2025, DCN Chigbu Odoemelam Chilee, Acting Commander of Abia NDLEA said despite the seizures and arrest, the command has intensified efforts in prevention.

“For the past one year, we’ve seized one million and ninety four kilograms of illicit drugs. These drugs include cannabis sativa, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, diazepam, codeine, etc.

The most prevalent here is methamphetamine called mkpurummiri, in our local parlance. “We also arrested two hundred and twenty-two suspects in one year here.

We fight antidrug war in two phases, one is supply reduction, and the other is demand reduction. In supply reduction, I’ve given you the statistics on seizure.

“However, in demand reduction, we’re talking about sensitisation and rehabilitation. In rehabilitation, Abia Command of the NDLEA has one of the best facilities considering the number of clients and the records available.”

Chilee said that Abia, the commercial hub of the state and Umuahia, the state capital, are currently the major flashpoints of illicit drugs in Abia State.

He, however, added that NDLEA Abia has area commands that equally cover the rural areas and the entire seventeen local government areas of the state, as the agency is leaving no stone unturned while fighting the use of illicit drugs.

The Commander said that NDLEA Abia State, just like any other agency, has challenges, but that they are surmounting all challenges as they come.