NDLEA Seeks Mandatory Drug Tests For Employees

In its war against the abuse of narcotic substances, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said some state governments have embraced the advocacy to make drug tests mandatory for appointees and employees.

The agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi in an interview on Channels Television said some of those arrested and prosecuted by the Buba Marwa-led agency had held offices at the level of the Local Government chairmanship position.

Babafemi further said beyond being a policy for political office holders, employers and tertiary institutions have also embraced drug tests as part of their screening process to admit new talents.

He said the NDLEA has also pushed for prospective couples to undergo drug tests, noting that traditional and religious institutions are keying into it already.

He said, “It’s an advocacy move and that has been going on since 2021. Quite a number of state governments are already making this a policy in their states to ensure that whoever goes for an elective position or whoever is appointed to the state government undergoes drug tests. That is going on.

“Like I said, it’s an advocacy move. It’s not a law; all we can do is encourage the various stakeholders to buy into this.

“In the last four years, from our record, about 65 barons including former public office holders had been arrested, prosecuted and convicted without mentioning anybody’s name to stigmatise them.

“We are glad that indeed this is going on around the country, in institutions – we have seen these institutions, both private and public make that a policy. All of this is to drive down the demand for illicit substances by young people.”

