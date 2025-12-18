NDLEA Secures Order To Detain Vessel, 21 Crew Members Over Cocaine Shipment

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has secured an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos to detain a ship, its captain and 20 other crew members following the seizure of 25.5 kilogrammes of cocaine in the hatch of the com- modity vessel from Brazil at the Apapa seaport in Lagos.

Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Femi Ba- bafemi, who confirmed the seizure in a statement yesterday, said that the agency’s operatives acting on credible intelligence had on Dec. 6 discovered the cocaine consignment aboard the merchant vessel MV San Anthonio from Brazil.

“After the full discharge of cargo from the ship, a total of 21 crew members of diverse nationalities comprising Russia, Phillipines, Ukraine and Azerbaijan were tak- en into NDLEA custody along with the drug exhibits.

“This is coming on the heels of a similar interception by NDLEA of- ficers of another commodity laden vessel- MV Nord Bosporus from the port of Santos in Brazil with no less than 20 kilogrammes of Class A drug buried under its cargo on 16th November at the Apapa seaport Lagos,” Babafemi added.

According to him, suspects who were taken into custody alongside the latest seized cocaine consignment include the Captain of the vessel, Trofymov Oleksandr; and other crew members namely: Stoychev Sergiy; Bobrov Maksim; Stupnytsky Sergiy; Bitinev Aleksei; Novruzov Teymur; Sosnov Oleg; Bondar Ihor; Klymenko Oleh; Cala Michael De Jesus; Jamir Julfikhar Jacusalem; Blanco Crus Veloso; Fajardo Ronnel Luntaao; Gumela Lo- lito Jr. Serojano; Toston Romulo Jr. Oling; Smirnov Viacheslav; Gorre Mar Kemmeth Tabudlong; Cruz John Vhoie Glavez; Sablan Jamille Alorro; Abesia Kelvin Belarmino; and Ubay Kenneth Biaoco.