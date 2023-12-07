NDLEA, Sanwo-Olu, CIG, Others, Raise The Alarm Over Use of Illicit Drugs by Youths

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the Creative Industry Group (CIG), and some celebrities have raised the alarm over youths involvement in the use of illicit drugs. They raised concerns during a conference yesterday organised by CIG, with the theme: “The Drug Abuse Conference; Generation Next and the Implosion”.

Mrs .Sanwo-Olu, represented by Dr. Omowunmi Bakare, described the conference as quite apt, considering the rate at which children and youths get involved in abusing drugs and other vices. According to her, drug addiction is a worrisome menace in contemporary society and no one can pretend that this menace does not exist. The First Lady advised that the earlier the people began to tackle the daunting challenges posed by this monster, the better for the youths and the social health of the society.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu commended the Creative Industry Group, led by the President, Amb. Felix Duke, for initiating the programme, focusing on rehabilitating, educating, and empowering persons facing the unpleasant consequences of drug- related conditions. “The youths are the strength of every nation and they play vital roles in the society. They utilise their skills for the economic growth and political stability of the society.”

The first lady noted that in realising a safe and secure environment for the citizens, her office has initiated various interventions and support Programmes for the children, youths, and women, empowering them with relevant skills to meet the demands of the society. Chairman, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa retired, represented by Mrs Rita Okpere, (Commander of Narcotics) and Deputy Director, Media and Advocacy, said that the menace of trafficking in prohibited substances and drug abuse in any given society cannot be overemphasised.

Marwa said that any society where illicit drugs monsters are visible, should be attacked with fierce, effective seriousness due to their nature and capabilities as the attendant consequences could crumble a nation’s life if not curbed. He pointed out that Nigeria as a nation was never a source country, neither was it a destination country/user country, but was just a transit country – a country where- by drug shipments travel through to reach local dealers and users.

According to him, as time went by, Nigeria crystalised into a consuming nation since the drugs that were meant to pass through her was now being consumed. “That was how the issue of drug abuse started in full force and gained much ground as it has done today in Nigeria,” he noted. Speaking earlier, the President of CIG, Amb Felix Duke, said the conference became necessary in view of the danger illicit drug was posing for Nigeria’s future.