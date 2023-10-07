NDLEA Replies Police, Speaks On Mohbad’s Arrest, Releases Evidence

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has denied ever detaining the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The anti-drug agency made this known while responding to a remark made by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa during the press conference held on Friday in its headquarters in Ikeja.

Speaking during the briefing on Mohbad’s death, CP Owohunwa revealed that the police had not yet received a reaction from the NDLEA regarding claims made on social media regarding the supposed arrest and incarceration of Mohbad.

Recall that in a popular video, Mohbad accused the Agency of arresting him and giving him an unknown drug to drink that had an adverse effect on his health.

But in a swift reaction in a statement titled ‘Mohbad: NDLEA responded to police inquiry since September 28, 2023,’ the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said NDLEA had since responded to the police.

The statement read: “Following media inquiries on the claim by the Lagos state police command at a press conference on Friday 6th October 2023 that it was yet to get a response from the NDLEA on social media allegations bordering on alleged arrest and detention of the late artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, the Agency will like to state that indeed its response was sent and received by the police since Thursday 28th September 2023.

“Indeed, to show the seriousness with which the Agency treated the issue, our formal response dated Thursday, 28th September 2023, was sent by flight to Lagos, delivered and received by the police the same Thursday, 28th September.

The summary of our response is reproduced below for the benefit of the inquiring public: “We also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, was arrested and detained by NDLEA on the 24th of February 2022 and given a substance to drink. In response to this allegation, we wish to state categorically that MohBad was never arrested, nor was he ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after. “The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.” “A copy of the acknowledged letter is attached to this clarification.”