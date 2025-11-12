NDLEA Recovers Over 1,000kg Cocaine Worth Over N338bn At Lagos Port

…largest single seizure of cocaine at the Tincan Port

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said it has unraveled the cartel behind the importation of 1,000 kilograms of cocaine worth about $235million (Over N338 billion) recovered from a container at the PTML Terminal of Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

NDLEA said the development followed its collaboration with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA). This was made known in a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters Abuja.

Babafemi said the PTML operators had noticed the consignment in an empty container last weekend and invited port stakeholders including NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies for joint examination.

After field test by NDLEA confirmed the shipment to be cocaine, the consignment was formally transferred to NDLEA custody for further investigation yesterday, following collaborative engagements between the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) and the Comptroller General of Customs, Dr. Adewale Adeniyi.

As a result of the large quantity of the recovered Class A drug which is worth over $235million (Over N338 billion) in international market and the global dimension to the cocaine cartel, Marwa yesterday directed that the Agency’s leading international partners be involved in the investigation.

In a swift response to the Agency’s request, officers of the US-DEA and UK-NCA have already joined the ongoing investigation of the largest single seizure of cocaine at the Tincan Port Lagos.