NDLEA Recovers N4.4bn Worth Of Opioids In Rivers

No fewer than Six Hundred and Thirty-Six Thousand Six Hundred bottles of codeine-based syrup worth Four Billion Four Hundred and Fifty-Six Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira in street value were intercepted in shipments from India at the Port Harcourt Port Complex, Onne, Rivers State.

The Agency’s Spokesperson Mr. Femi Babafemi in a Statement yesterday said the the drugs were recovered by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) on Monday 9th, Wednesday 11th and Friday 13th December 2024.

Babafemi said the seizures were made during a joint examination of four containers by NDLEA officers, men of Customs and other security agencies at the port following processed credible intelligence on the shipments.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of City Comprehensive College, Ogidi, Anambra; Government Secondary School, Toungo, Adamawa; Bonny Camp Primary School, Victoria Island, Lagos; Government Junior Secondary School, Yarganji, Kano, while Oyo state command of NDLEA delivered WADA enlightenment lecture to leaders, elders, youths and residents of Tapa community, Tapa, among others.

While commending the officers and men of the Special Operations Units, Tincan, and Onne Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigidier.

General. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) stated that the operational successes should show the drug barons and cartels that the Agency has the capacity and intelligence network to track their movements and their consignments even before getting to Nigeria. He said they will continue to lose heavily if they fail to back down on the criminal trade.

