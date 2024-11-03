NDLEA Recovers Drugs Worth ₦4.4bn Concede In Ethiopian Airline

Share

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos State have recovered drug consignments worth ₦4.4 billion hidden in the lavatories of an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft.

Confirming the development on Sunday the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said it was discovered during the post-landing cleaning of flight ET900 from Addis Ababa to Lagos on October 29, 2024.

He noted that the drugs were wrapped in nine polythene bags and concealed in the waste collectors in the two rear lavatories of the aircraft.

Furthermore, he added that at least 30 suspects are being questioned in connection with the drugs uncovered.

“The attempt by members of an international drug syndicate operating between Brazil, Ethiopia, and Nigeria to smuggle into Lagos a total of 845 wraps of cocaine weighing 18.72 kilograms has been thwarted, with the consignments recovered by NDLEA operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja.

“The drug consignments, worth ₦4,492,800,000 in street value, were recovered from two lavatories of an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft during the post-landing cleaning of flight ET900 from Addis Ababa to Lagos on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The illicit drug consignments were wrapped in nine polythene bags and concealed in the waste collectors in the two rear lavatories of the aircraft, from where they were recovered after the MMIA Strategic Command of the NDLEA was alerted to the strange objects.

“No fewer than 30 suspects have so far been questioned in connection with the seizure.”

“Investigations revealed that the seized drugs were transported from Brazil to Ethiopia by ingestion and excreted in Addis Ababa by a group of couriers.

“Other traffickers then attempted to smuggle them into Nigeria through Lagos airport before their plan was thwarted with the cooperation of the airline’s authorities and other airport stakeholders.”

