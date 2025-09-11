NDLEA Recovers 112kg Of Cannabis In Kano Auto Crash

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Strategic Command, on Thursday disclosed it recovered 150 blocks and three sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 112 kilograms.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Kano by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari.

According to the reports, the interception was a sequel to a road accident at Gadar Tamburawa on the Zaria-Kano expressway, adding that the incident occurred at about 6 am. on September 6, when NDLEA operatives on patrol heard a loud noise indicating a collision involving a Volkswagen Golf car and a truck.

Muhammad-Maigatari revealed that the officers rushed to the scene to rescue the occupants of the Golf, removing its windscreen, window and door to extricate the driver and passenger.

Also, a search of the Golf vehicle led to the discovery of 150 blocks and three sacks of loose cannabis sativa weighing 112kg.

According to him, the person on the driver’s side, who is receiving medical treatment, confessed that he is representing the consignor and has made similar deliveries both within and outside Kano in the past.

Muhammad-Maigatari added that the driver also admitted to using a one-way route in an attempt to evade NDLEA checkpoints.

The spokesperson said the command under the leadership of its State Commander, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, would pursue the prosecution of those involved in drug trafficking.

He commended the prompt and professional conduct of the patrol officers involved in the rescue, apprehension and recovery.

Muhammad-Maigatari observed that their action reflected the effective leadership of the NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd.).

The spokesperson advised members of the public to desist from drug trafficking and report suspicious movements of illicit substances to the agency.

