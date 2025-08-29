NDLEA Reaffirms Commitment To Drug War As Seven Officers Get Promoted In Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reiterated its unwavering dedication to the fight against illicit drugs and trafficking, expressing confidence in its personnel’s capacity to confront emerging challenges in the enforcement landscape.

This assurance came as the Edo State Command of the NDLEA decorated seven officers recently elevated to the rank of Deputy Commander of Narcotics by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), CON.

The decoration ceremony, held at the Command’s headquarters in Benin City, was a moment of pride and celebration, attended by senior management, fellow officers, and family members of the newly promoted officers.

Speaking on Friday, Edo State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, who presided over the event used the occasion to commend the officers for their leadership, resilience, and dedication to duty, describing the promotions as a testament to their service and an invitation to embrace greater responsibilities.

“The elevation of these officers to the rank of Deputy Commander of Narcotics reinforces the agency’s commitment to enhancing its operational capacity and maintaining a strong stance against drug-related crime in Edo State.

The officers have shown exemplary leadership and resilience in tackling the challenges posed by drug trafficking. Accordingly, this is a call to higher responsibilities in their noble career.

“I congratulate you and charge you to remain courageous and dogged in the discharge of your responsibilities,” he said.

Those promoted to the new rank include Timothy Nku Odu, James Olusola Olarewaju, Akpabio Akpan, Anthony Odu Oko, Fidelis Nkazi Heijirika, Paul Akhazee, and Mohammed Danmusa.

The ceremony also drew emotional reactions from family members, including Mrs. Omobolaji James, wife of one of the promoted officers, James Olarewaju, who shared her pride and support.

“I am proud of my husband’s achievements and the work he has done in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse. This promotion is not just for him, but for all of us who support the fight against drugs,” she remarked.

Commander Mitchell concluded the event with a note of optimism, emphasizing the Command’s readiness to confront the evolving dynamics of drug law enforcement, uphold the rule of law, and safeguard public safety.

Responding on behalf of the decorated officers, Timothy Nku expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged continued dedication to duty.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. We are glad with the promotion and pledged our loyalty and dedication in the discharge of our new responsibilities,” he stated.