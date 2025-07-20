NDLEA Raids Lagos Hotel, Recovers Party Drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided Sarah Sam Hotels in Kosofe, Lagos, where various party drugs were being sold and distributed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the raid was carried out on Saturday, July 19, at the hotel located at 115 Ogudu Road. The operation followed credible intelligence and surveillance which identified Obayemi Oyetade as the suspected ringleader of the drug network operating from the hotel.

During the raid, NDLEA operatives recovered 1.30kg of chocolate cannabis, 900 grams of cannabis-infused gummies, and 22.9 grams of skunk from Obayemi’s room. The hotel, a 20-room facility operated as a family business, also houses his mother and siblings. Three vehicles were also seized during the operation.

In a separate operation in Kaduna State on the same day, three suspects Onyeka Madu, Monday Nwadishi, and Emmanuel Madu were arrested in the Narayi High Cost area of Chikun LGA. The agency seized 742.866 kilograms of skunk and Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, from the location.

In Kano, NDLEA operatives arrested one Lawan Rabiu on Wednesday, July 16, along the Danbatta-Kazaure Road, with 36,000 pills of tramadol in his possession.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, NDLEA officers, in a joint operation with the Aviation Security unit of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), intercepted 7,790 pills of tramadol and rohypnol on Wednesday, July 16. The drugs were found in the luggage of Omoregie Nice Uyiosa, an Italy-bound passenger who confessed to purchasing the drugs to resell in Italy at a higher price.

In another airport operation on Thursday, July 17, NDLEA agents at the export shed intercepted 17 parcels of skunk weighing 1.70kg, concealed in packs of a popular cereal, Golden Morn. The consignment, part of a consolidated cargo headed to Pakistan, was presented by a suspect identified as Chioba Robert Uchenna, who was promptly arrested.

In Borno State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Baga Road, Maiduguri, intercepted a Mercedes Benz C180 with 74,360 pills of opioids. One Audu Modu, 44, was arrested in connection with the drugs.

Also on Thursday, July 17, a 63-year-old grandmother, Akuna Nelson, was arrested in the Osiri area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, in connection with the seizure of 163 litres of skuchies, a local mixture of hard drugs and alcohol.

That same day, four suspects Ikechukwu Abugu (42), Sunday Ani (18), Chukwu Christian (46), and Emmanuel Olisakwe (55) were arrested along the Okene-Lokoja Highway in Kogi State. A search of their vehicle, which was coming from Onitsha, Anambra State, en route to Minna, Niger State, led to the discovery of 2kg of methamphetamine.

In Abia State, a notorious drug dealer, Nduka Obi, 39, was arrested on Monday, July 14, at his base located at 4 Niger Street, Ugwa Road, Aba. Recovered from him were various quantities of tramadol, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and a cash sum of ₦736,000.

On Wednesday, July 16, NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway in Enugu State intercepted a suspect, Chisom Okpalaeke, 30, with 45,000 pills of tramadol.

On the same day in Taraba State, the agency’s command apprehended two suspects, Ngwokwoka Thomas, 44, and Mohammed Audu, 44, at Dan Anacha in Gassol LGA. They were found in possession of 10,000 tramadol capsules and one gram of cannabis.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization campaign across the country. Awareness lectures were delivered to students and staff of Government Day Secondary School, Badeggi, Niger State; Dah Model Academy, Ngurore, Adamawa; Icon Academy, Nsukka, Enugu; Government Technical College, Nkpor, Anambra; and Madrisatul Tahfizul Qur’an Wa Ulumud Deen, Jaba Fagge, Kano State.

Commending the efforts of officers and men across various state commands, including MMIA, Lagos, Kaduna, Osun, Bayelsa, Gombe, Borno, Abia, Kogi, Enugu, and Taraba, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), lauded their continued commitment to balancing drug supply reduction with demand reduction across Nigeria.