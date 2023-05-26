Ndlea Raids Drug Joints In Ogun, Arrests 17 Suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in joint operations has raided various drug joints in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, arresting 17 suspects. The agency also recovered a pistol and seized 6.2 kilograms of drugs. The commander NDLEA, Ogun State command, Ibiba Odili, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Odili said the joint operations were carried out in partnership with operatives of 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).

Odili stated that the operations were carried out on drug joints in Obada, Lafenwa, Odo-Eran and Adigbe areas of Abeokuta. She said the collaborative efforts of the law enforcement agencies led to the apprehension of the suspects. According to him, two individuals were caught in possession of 2.5 kilograms of cannabis Sativa, commonly known as marijuana. Moreover, a notable seizure of 1.5 kilograms of abandoned cannabis Sativa were made. She said, “The operation uncovered a locally made pistol along with three cartridges, underscoring the dangerous link between drug trafficking and illicit firearms.

“Also, during the second phase, which resulted in the arrest of one suspect, 63 grams of cannabis Sativa were seized while two drug users were apprehended. “Additionally, a seizure of 1.1 kilograms of abandoned cannabis Sativa further disrupted the drug trade in the area. “In the third and final phase of the operations, two drug users were apprehended, while an abandoned seizure of 500 grams of cannabis Sativa were recorded.