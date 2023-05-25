NDLEA Raid Drug Joints In Ogun, Arrest 17 Suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in joint operations has raided various drug joints in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, arresting 17 suspects.

The agency also recovered a pistol and seized 6.2 kilograms of drugs.

The commander of the NDLEA, Ogun State Command, Ibiba Odili, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

Odili said the joint operations were carried out in partnership with the operatives of the 35 Artillery Brigade of Nigeria Army, Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).

Odili stated that the operations were carried out on drug joints in the Obada, Lafenwa, Odo-Eran, and Adigbe areas of Abeokuta.

She said the collaborative efforts of the law enforcement agencies led to the apprehension of the suspects.

According to him, two individuals were caught in possession of 2.5 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, commonly known as marijuana. Moreover, a notable seizure of 1.5 kilograms of abandoned cannabis Sativa was made.

She said “The operation uncovered a locally made pistol along with three cartridges, underscoring the dangerous link between drug trafficking and illicit firearms.

“Also, during the second phase, which resulted in the arrest of one suspect, 63 grams of cannabis Sativa were seized while two drug users were apprehended.

“Additionally, a seizure of 1.1 kilograms of abandoned cannabis Sativa further disrupted the drug trade in the area.

“In the third and final phase of the operations, two drug users were apprehended, while an abandoned seizure of 500 grams of cannabis Sativa was recorded.

“The cumulative impact of all three phases revealed a chilling reality: a total of three suspects were apprehended, along with fourteen drug users. The combined weight of the confiscated cannabis Sativa amounted to a staggering 6.2 kilograms abandoned and seized.

“The collaborative efforts of the NDLEA, the 35 Artillery Brigade Nigeria Army, and the NSCDC demonstrate a firm commitment to dismantling drug networks and safeguarding the well-being of communities in Ogun state.”

The agency, therefore, assured that investigations were still on, adding that authorities are intensifying their efforts to identify the masterminds behind the illicit drug operations.

It, therefore, said that the State NDLEA and its partners remain “steadfast in their dedication to eradicating the drug trade and safeguarding communities across the nation.”