NDLEA Partners 8,000-Women Group To Fight Drug Abuse

The street price of methamphetamine, commonly known as Mkpuru Mmiri, has surged from ₦3,500 to ₦16,500 per kilogram, following intensified enforcement operations by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Anambra State.

This was revealed by the NDLEA State Commander, Onyishi Daniel Ogbonna, during a ceremony where he received an Award of Excellence from the Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN).

He attributed the price hike to the agency’s ongoing crackdown on the sale and consumption of the deadly narcotic.

“We are going hard on them, and that’s why the cost of methamphetamine has risen sharply. Due to our sustained enforcement, users and traffickers are finding it more difficult to access the drug,” Ogbonna said.

He commended UBWFAN’s initiative in organizing community outreach programs, particularly their recent talk themed “The Role of Mothers in National Security.” According to him, mothers are at the frontline of child upbringing and societal stability.

“Mothers bear the pressure of raising children when the men are not always present. When children go astray, society blames the mothers. That is why your role is crucial, and your work in this space is deeply appreciated,” he said.

Commander Ogbonna further disclosed that the agency is finalizing a strategic partnership with UBWFAN to strengthen its fight against drug abuse. The collaboration will focus on community-based awareness and youth counseling through women-led initiatives.

“With over 8,000 members, your association has a multiplier effect on grassroots education and behavioral change. Working with you will help us instill discipline and drug-free values in our children,” he added.

Earlier, President of UBWFAN, Nkiru Nwagbo, highlighted the outcome of the group’s recent third national convention, aimed at fostering community engagement and supporting national security through women empowerment.

She praised the NDLEA commander and other security agencies in the state for their efforts in combating drug abuse and insecurity, adding that UBWFAN remains committed to supporting government initiatives for a safer society.

