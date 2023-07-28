NDLEA Operatives, Drug Merchants, Shootout In Lagos Community Claims 2 Lives

A teenager, one Gafar Yusuf and another person has reportedly been shot dead by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at Idioro, Mushin, Lagos.

The incident, it was gathday around 10pm when operatives of the agency went to Akala to raid drugs dealers in the community and several others were said to have sustained injuries from the operative’s gunshots. It was learnt that the operatives stormed the Idi Oro area of Mushin, an area known for drug business to raid the drug merchants and users.

In attempt to escape, two of the suspects shot in the process. A resident who gave his name simply as Kunle said some of the drug merchants also engaged the operatives in a shootout, saying it was a serious situation in the early morning. He said it was in the process of exchanging gunshots that stray bullet hit the two victims and they both died on the spot.

“Immediately the NDLEA officials noticed two persons dead, they tried making attempts to take their corpses along with them, but were prevented by angry residents. It was serious tension in the area.

“We are not saying the NDLEA should not do their job, but why will its operatives be shooting anyhow in a residential area? The NDLEA operatives invaded the drug den in the community around 10pm and started seizing illicit drugs, which is OK.