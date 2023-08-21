NDLEA nabs wanted teenage bandit in Sokoto, intercepts fake $20m notes in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 19-year-old alleged teenage bandit, Aliyu Mohammed Altine, on the Illela- Sokoto road with some wraps of skunk. The suspect, who was arrested on August 17, had been on the wanted list of the Sokoto State Police Command for a long time, and has been transferred to the police for further investigation. This is also as operatives of the agency has seized multi-billion naira worth of illicit drugs at a warehouse tucked in the midst of popular International Trade Fair Complex, Alaba, Ojo area of Lagos State on Saturday, 19th August.

The Agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said recovered from the warehouse owned by a wanted billionaire suspected drug baron, include: 1.4 million pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 826kgs; 3.2 million pills of codeine with gross weight of 3,360kgs; and 2,841 cartons of codeine syrup containing 284,100 bottles with 28,410 litres of the psychoactive substance, with a combined street value of N4,820,500,000. During the operation that lasted hours, a suspect, Paulinus Ojukwu, who is the Chief Security Officer to the wanted drug baron who parades himself as an automobile spare parts dealer, was arrested and now assisting in ongoing investigation.

The latest drug warehouse bust is coming on the heels of the arrest of a drug baroness, Faith Ebele Nwankwo who was nabbed on Wednesday, August 9, with 2,750,000 pills of tramaking, a brand of tramadol 225mg and 250mg recovered from her residence at House 6, C close, 3rd Avenue, Festac area of Lagos and a warehouse located at Plot 3432, Sola Akinsola Street, Divine Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives on Friday, intercepted $20 million suspected to be counterfeit during a stop and search operation along Abaji – Lokoja road, within the Federal Capital Territory.

The suspected fake money was recovered from a bus coming from Lagos to Abuja, while the 53-year-old driver of the vehicle, one Onyebuchi Nlededin was arrested. The previous day, Thursday, August 17, Jude Ndubuisi, 52, was arrested with 2.2 kilograms of methamphetamine during a raid operation at Kabusa village, FCT. The suspect was initially arrested with 20.75kg cannabis on July 7, 2022 and was on court bail following his ongoing prosecution when he was nabbed for yet another drug crime.