NDLEA Nabs Two Ladies For Producing Drug-Laced Cakes For Students In Kwara

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a fresh graduate, Khadijat Abdulraheem, 24 and a 20-year-old student of the University of Ilorin, Ayomide Morakinyo at Tanke University of Ilorin.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, December 29, 2024, by the operatives at Tanke-University of Ilorin Road, Oke Odo, Ilorin based on credible intelligence that they were producing and selling drug-laced cupcakes to students in the community.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi in a statement said when they were arrested, their apartment was searched, and 42 pieces of drugged cakes were recovered from both suspects.

However, an ex-convict, Sodade Sunday Eniola, who was also arrested by operatives of the Tincan Command of NDLEA in June 2024, for drug trafficking, prosecuted and sentenced to four years in prison has been arrested again by officers of the MMIA Strategic Command of the Agency for passport racketeering.

When he was convicted by a Federal High Court in Lagos on June 14, 2024, the trial judge gave him an option of paying a N750,000 fine, which he paid and was let go.

Meanwhile, a US-trained Hollywood and Nollywood filmmaker, Emeka Emmanuel Mbadiwe, who is also a motivational speaker was arrested at his Lekki Hotel room following the arrest of his partner, Uzoekwe Ugochukwu James.

James was arrested at a warehouse in Ajao estate Ikeja, where he was sent by Mbadiwe to collect a shipment of 33 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 17.30 kilograms, which arrived at the Import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja on December 24, 2024, from the United States on a Delta Airline flight, concealed in large wooden boxes.

In a series of operations in December 2024, NDLEA operatives at the export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted no fewer than 52 passports of different countries from shipments going to Canada, Russia, and other countries concealed in shoe soles and food items. Further investigations led to the arrest of four members of three syndicates involved in the racket.

The arrested suspects include: Sodade Sunday Eniola; Ayinde Saheed Awwal; Salaudeen Afeez Ayode; and Sheriff Adebayo Bamigbade. Both the exhibits and the suspects were on Monday, December 30, 2024, handed over to the Zonal Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service in Lagos for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Not less than 316, 800 bottles of codeine-based syrup were recovered from two containers by NDLEA officers at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne Rivers state during a joint examination of the shipments with men of Nigeria Customs and other security agencies on Tuesday 31st December 2024. The seizure followed credible intelligence processed by the Port Harcourt Port Command of the Agency.

In Kano, NDLEA operatives on Tuesday 31st December 2024 raided Mafarki, Dan Dishe area of Dala LG where they recovered 149, 090 pills of tramadol and exol-5 from a local dealer, 45-year-old Ismail Muhammad.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitisation lecture to traders at Ido-Osi Central Market, Ido Ekiti, Ekiti state; and Muslim faithful during their Juma’at prayer at Birnin Kudu central mosque, Jigawa state, among others.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA, Lagos, Kano, PHPC and Kwara Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigidier. General. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts are well appreciated.

