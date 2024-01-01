NDLEA Nabs Three Suspects With Illegal Substances In Yobe

Ramatu SB, the Principal Staff Officer, Media and Advocacy of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yobe State Command has said its operatives have arrested three suspected drug traffickers in the state.

Speaking in a statement issued to newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital, Ramatu said the officers of the Command on patrol along Gashua/Nguru Road intercepted the trio of Musa Sani, Mohammed Ibrahim and Adamu Usman in a truck conveying 39 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 15.7kg and 128,500 pills of opioids.

READ ALSO:

“Follow-up operations on 26th December 2023, led to the arrest of the actual owner of the cannabis consignment, Ali Ibrahim (a.k.a Ramos) in Geidam where additional 208 blocks of the same substance were recovered from his house, bringing the total to 247 blocks weighing 94.74kg, while the owner of the seized opioids, Mustapha Goni (a.k.a Lolo) was equally arrested,” she added.

However, NDLEA Chairman Buba Marwa who commended officers and men of Yobe State Command as well as other commands across the country, urged them to continue to raise the bar in their offensive actions against drug barons and cartels in the New Year.