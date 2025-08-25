NDLEA Nabs Kingpin, Syndicate Linked To Pilgrims’ Saudi Arrest

In a major breakthrough in Nigeria’s war against illicit drug trafficking, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 55-year-old suspected drug kingpin and five members of his syndicate allegedly operating at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

The arrests come after extensive investigations revealed that the syndicate was behind the shipment of illicit drugs that led to the wrongful detention of three Nigerian pilgrims performing the Lesser Hajj (Umrah) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), confirmed that the agency is working closely with Saudi Arabian authorities to secure the release of the innocent pilgrims while ensuring that the real perpetrators face justice.

“This is a significant milestone in our fight against transnational drug trafficking networks that tarnish Nigeria’s image and endanger innocent lives,” Marwa stated, reaffirming NDLEA’s commitment to strengthening airport security and intelligence sharing.

The arrests highlight the agency’s ongoing crackdown on criminal syndicates exploiting international travel routes to traffic narcotics.

This latest operation underscores Nigeria’s resolve to protect its citizens abroad and collaborate with global security partners to dismantle organized crime syndicates.