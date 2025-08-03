NDLEA Nabs Businesswoman Behind Cocaine In Lipsticks

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a businesswoman, Mrs. Nwafor Roseann Nneka, at her shop within the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, Lagos, following the interception of illicit drug consignments concealed in cosmetics.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement issued on Sunday, NDLEA operatives had earlier intercepted 100 grams of cocaine and 300 grams of phenacetine, a cutting agent hidden inside ladies’ lipsticks destined for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, at the Lagos Airport export shed on July 10, 2025.

Two cargo agents linked to the consignment were initially arrested, leading to the eventual arrest of Mrs. Nneka, who reportedly runs the criminal enterprise alongside her husband, Remigus Nwafor, currently on the run.

Mrs. Nwafor allegedly confessed to purchasing the lipsticks used in the concealment while her husband handled the drug packaging.

In a related bust, NDLEA operatives also intercepted cocaine and tramadol 225mg concealed inside 71 vehicle side mirrors at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. The cargo, bound for Libreville, Gabon, led to the arrest of at least three suspects.

The first batch comprising 57,420 pills of tramadol 225mg and 57 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.60kg was discovered on July 19, 2025, in cargo booked via Air Côte d’Ivoire. A popular cargo agent, Ihekweme Osinachi Benedict, was arrested immediately. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of another suspect, Uzochukwu Godspower Chukwurah, on July 20.

Further search of Uzochukwu’s residence on July 21 yielded 11 additional parcels of cocaine concealed in four side mirrors, bringing the total to 68 parcels weighing 2.60 kilograms.

Meanwhile, in Abuja, NDLEA operatives conducting intelligence-led stop-and-search operations in Gwarimpa, Jahi, and Galadimawa on July 30 arrested three dispatch riders, Sabo Sule, 24; Samuel Nnamdi, 28; and Idris Jibrin, 28 who were caught distributing illicit substances. A total of 149.8 grams of “Canadian Loud,” a potent cannabis strain, was recovered from them.

Additionally, two other suspects, Aliyu Abubakar, 25, and Adekunle Agbabiaka, 30, were arrested along the Abaji-Gwagwalada expressway on August 2 with 91.1kg of skunk.

In Lagos, acting on intelligence, NDLEA officers arrested Joseph Michael in Mushin on August 2 with 3.3kg of “Colorado,” a synthetic cannabis variant. Another suspect, Ibrahim Sulaiman, was arrested in the Iwaya area of Yaba on August 1 with 16.5 litres of “skuchies,” a local mixture of illicit drugs.

Also on August 1, NDLEA operatives in Ogun State raided the Oja Odan area and arrested a female suspect, Yahaya Aminat Seyi, with 7,218 pills of opioids, mainly tramadol.

In Oyo State, operatives arrested Oladeji Saka, 54, with 77.5kg of skunk in the Asanike area of Ibadan. Similarly, in Delta State, Benson Izah, 40, was arrested in Abraka with 12.5kg of skunk, 1kg of tramadol, and 14.4 litres of codeine.