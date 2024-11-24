NDLEA Nabs Businessman Smuggling Cocaine By Ingestion

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a businessman attempting to smuggle cocaine by ingesting it.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi who announced the arrest on Sunday via his X account didn’t revealed the identity of the businessman.

Sharing the video of the seized drugs to accompany his post, the NDLEA spokesperson said the suspect reportedly ingested a substantial quantity of cocaine to evade detection but was intercepted by NDLEA operatives.

Babafemi warned potential drug traffickers, sayong, “Before you swallow those drugs, remember that the new NDLEA will catch you.

“This suspect, who excreted a significant amount of cocaine, will face trial and risks spending his life behind bars.”

The NDLEA has intensified its operations against drug trafficking, leveraging advanced surveillance and detection methods to clamp down on offenders, particularly ahead of the festive season.

