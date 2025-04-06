NDLEA Nabs 75-Year-Old Man Wiith Skunk In Abia

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 75-year-old man, Nna Nnanna Felix, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Abia State.

The agency’s Spokesperson, MFemi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said Felix was arrested with 1.6kg of skunk, a strain of cannabis, during a raid at Umunteke Asa, Ukwa West Local Government Area.

Another suspect, David Chinemerem, 21, was apprehended with 2,050 ampoules of pentazocine at 7 Nnajiego Lane, Umuode Road, Aba, on Tuesday, April 1.

In a separate operation on Saturday, April 5, NDLEA operatives seized no fewer than 381 bottles of codeine syrup and 108 tablets of tramadol from a suspect, Abdullahi Adamu, along the Potiskum-Damaturu Road in Yobe State.

Raid operations at the Osogbo Motor Park in Osogbo, Onitsha, and a house in Oba, Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State led to the arrest of Obinna Sunday and the seizure of 195,000 tramadol pills.

Ugochukwu Ojalanonye was also arrested at the motor park with 4.2kg of codeine syrup and 5.4kg of pentazocine.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), NDLEA operatives arrested 51-year-old Sunday Ayogu on Thursday, April 3, with 25kg of skunk and 90.4g of methamphetamine during a raid at Wuse Market, Abuja.

Additionally, two women, Faith Effiong Etim, 64, and Victoria Asuquo Etim, 40 were arrested on Friday, April 4, when NDLEA operatives, supported by men of the Nigerian Army, raided cannabis plantations in Esuk-Odot, Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Over 250,000 kilograms of cannabis were destroyed on more than 100 hectares of farmland.

Meanwhile, NDLEA commands and formations across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities in schools, worship centers, workplaces, and communities.

These included WADA enlightenment lectures for students and staff of Cave City Secondary School in Ogidi, Anambra State; residents of Dan’iyau village, Batagarawa LGA, Katsina; and members of the Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers in Sangere and Kwanan Waya, Yola, Adamawa State, among others.

Commending the officers and men of the MMIA, SOU, Yobe, Abia, Kogi, Anambra, Cross River, and FCT commands for their operational successes, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), expressed appreciation for their balanced approach to both drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts across the country.

