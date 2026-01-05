NDLEA Nabs 65-Year-Old Grandmother, Intercepts Illicit Drugs In Coffee Sachets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted various quantities of illicit substances, including ketamine, ecstasy and tramadol pills concealed in sachets of coffee mix and a book parcel heading to Zambia and the United Kingdom.

This was contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, yesterday in Abuja. Babafemi said the seizures, made at a courier company in Lagos on December 24 and December 29, came just as the agency had taken into custody 22 Indian crew members of a merchant vessel, MV Aruna Hulya.

Babafemi said those detained in connection with the discovery of the 31.5kg cocaine in hatch three of the ship, which originated from the Marshall Islands, included the master of the vessel and 21 other crew members.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Oyo State on Monday arrested a wanted female drug kingpin, described as a major illicit drug distributor in Ibadan, the state capital.

Babafemi said the 65-year-old grandmother, Fatima Ilori, popularly known as Mama Kerosine, was nabbed in an intelligenceled operation following the seizure of 238.4kg of skunk, a strain of cannabis, linked to her.

“She was arrested along with another female suspect, Olusanya Abosede, 35, at the Onireke/ Elekuro area of Ibadan,” Babafemi said.

In Borno State, the supply chain of illicit drugs to insurgents was further disrupted with the arrest of two suppliers and the seizure of large consignments of illicit substances.

Babafemi said one of the suspects was arrested by NDLEA operatives following the interception of 9,150 ampoules of tramadol injection along the Maiduguri–Gamboru Ngala road on Friday. He said the other suspect was nabbed with 34,000 capsules of tramadol at Biu Market on the same day