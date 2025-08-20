NDLEA, MTN Partner To Combat Drug Menace In Enugu

…over 400,000 youths fail drug integrity tests

Enugu State is facing a growing epidemic of drug abuse, with alarming statistics revealing that over 400, 000 youths are currently addicted to illicit substances.

The situation has become so dire that key stakeholders, including telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have joined forces to combat the crisis, through an aggressive awareness campaign and rehabilitation efforts.

Drug abuse

The severity of the problem came to light during a recent ‘Advocacy Walk Against Drug Abuse’ organised by both MTN and the NDLEA in Enugu. The event, part of MTN’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) initiatives, marked the launch of a sustained campaign under the broader War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) programme.

The recent walk, which began at the Enugu State College of Education Technical (ESCET), and ended at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Campus 3, was designed to educate young people about the dangers of substance abuse. Mr Abel Wadahi, the Enugu State Commander of NDLEA, revealed the shocking statistics during the event.

Represented by Deputy State Commander, John Oga, Wadahi disclosed that recent drug integrity tests conducted in the state showed more than 400,000 people, mostly youths, are involved in drug abuse. “The youth bear the brunt of this menace, which is why we are focusing our efforts on them,” Wadahi said. “We want to empower them as ambassadors to bridge generational gaps and help eradicate drug abuse.”

NDLEA identified peer pressure, curiosity, and experimentation as the primary factors driving substance abuse among young people. Cannabis, locally known as ‘Igbo’ or marijuana, remains widely abused, but the most alarming trend is the rapid spread of methamphetamine, popularly called ‘mkpurummiri.’ Wadahi warned that this synthetic drug is particularly dangerous, causing severe mental health disorders and leaving many users destitute on the streets.

“Mkpurummiri is especially dangerous, causing mental health disorders and leaving many users vulnerable on our streets. Urgent intervention is critical,” he emphasised. Since the launch of WADA in Enugu, the anti-drugs agency has conducted outreach programmes in over 135 locations, including schools, religious centres, and workplaces, directly educating more than 69,000 people on the dangers of drug abuse.

The agency has also incorporated sports and endurance treks into its campaigns to provide healthy alternatives for at-risk youths. “We normally set aside June 26 every year to reach out to people about drug abuse and its dangers in society,” Wadahi explained. Adding: “We engage youths in sports activities to encourage them to avoid drugs.”

The NDLEA’s strategy combines law enforcement with public sensitisation. Wadahi explained that the agency’s work is divided into two key areas: Arresting offenders and educating the public. “We cut off the drug supply through arrests and prosecutions while reducing demand through awareness campaigns,” he said. Despite these efforts, the drug abuse crisis in Enugu remains a significant challenge, requiring a collective response from all sectors of society.

ASAP programme

MTN Nigeria, through its Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP), has been a key partner in the fight against drug abuse. Pamela Emodi, MTN’s Manager of Youth Development, stated that the programme targets young people, aged between 10 and 25, aiming to prevent first-time drug use through education and counselling.

“Today’s walk coincides with the United Nations 2025 World Drug Day and reflects our strong collaboration with the NDLEA,” Emodi said. She revealed that since its launch in 2019, ASAP has reached over 91 million Nigerians, with 27,000 students and 450 teachers across 55 secondary schools in 12 states receiving counselling in 2024 alone.

The telecom giant plans to expand its efforts this year, aiming to train 86,000 students and 1,500 teachers in 12 additional states while organising more advocacy walks in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano.

“We are here to join parents, teachers, and well-meaning Nigerians to sano to drugs,” Emodi declared. “This is a fight for all. We must participate actively – not just today, but in the future – to ensure we deliver real change,” he disclosed.

ISSUP’s engagement

The drug abuse crisis in Enugu has also drawn the attention of the International Society for Substance Use Professionals (ISSUP). David Folaranmi, the organisation’s Enugu State Coordinator, described substance abuse as a pandemic, particularly among young people. “Substances have become a menace to society, affecting quite a number of our youths in very severe ways,” Folaranmi said.

He revealed disturbing trends, including children as young as nine and 10 experimenting with drugs, with some requiring rehabilitation. “In our rehabilitation centre, we recently admitted a 14-year-old for substance treatment.

The situation is dire,” he lamented. Folaranmi stressed the importance of preventive education, equipping young people with the tools to resist peer pressure and reject drug offers in schools, churches, and communities. “These things are going to be offered to young people whether they like it or not,” he said. “We must empower them with the accurate tools to say no when substances are offered to them,” he added.

Endnote

As the campaign against drug abuse gains momentum, more stakeholders are calling for expanded rehabilitation programme, stricter enforcement against drug peddlers, and stronger policies to regulate illicit substances.

As a matter of urgency, parents, educators, religious leaders, and community members must also play active roles in protecting young people from the scourge of addiction. With over 400,000 youths trapped in addiction, the time for action is now.

The message is clear: Enugu’s future depends on saving its young generation from the grip of drugs. The battle is far from over, but with sustained advocacy, education, and enforcement, a drug-free future is possible in Enugu.