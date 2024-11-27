NDLEA Moves Headquarters To New Building In Abuja

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday relocated its headquarters to its new facility in the Jahi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The facility, which is the first phase of the national headquarters project expected to be completed with the 2025 budgetary provisions, was officially unveiled during an interdenominational service within the complex.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), said the development represents a phase in the transformation and recalibration of NDLEA into a modern and result-oriented anti-narcotic agency, a process that began in January 2021.

The NDLEA boss expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support and encouragement to the Agency to be in a position to achieve its mandate of curbing substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

He further stated that the old head office in Gimbiya, Garki area of the FCT will continue to serve as the headquarters annex.

He commended his predecessor for starting the process of getting a befitting headquarters for the Agency.

“The support we are getting from our international partners and local stakeholders, especially President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Judiciary, and the citizenry, is not just to appreciate our efforts but to encourage us to do more and I believe the new work environment will motivate you to surpass past feats.” The statement reads partly

