NDLEA Launches Massive Raids In Lagos, Edo, Ondo; Seizes 44,948 kg Drugs, 11 Vehicles

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have launched massive raids across Lagos, Edo and Ondo state, leading to the seizure of over 44,948.1 kilograms (44.9 tonnes) of illicit drugs and arrests of eight suspects as well as the seizure of 11 vehicles owned by drug cartels.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said a total of 7,687.8kg of cannabis was destroyed in a warehouse in Ala forest, Akure, Ondo State with another 670kg evacuated, on Saturday 23rd March 2024, no less than 14,310.8625kg of same psychoactive substance was razed on 5.7 hectares of farms at Ohosu/Ugbogui forest, Ovia South West LGA, Edo State on Tuesday, 19th March, where five suspects including 67-year-old Sunday Otulugbu; Agbayeogor Joshua, 39; Kelvin Ofuasia,45; Williams Peter, 37; and Kamaru Onimisi, 44, were arrested. Babafemi said that in another operation in Uzebba/Avbiosi forest on Thursday, 21st March, over 6,500kg cannabis was destroyed on 2.6 hectares of farms where three