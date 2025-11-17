NDLEA Introduces Mandatory Drug Tests For Tertiary Institution Admissions

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has announced that students seeking admission into tertiary institutions across the country will undergo mandatory drug screening as part of intensified efforts to tackle rising substance abuse among young people.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.), disclosed this at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja following his reappointment for a second five-year term.

He explained that the new policy is designed to identify drug use early and prevent young Nigerians from slipping into addiction.

According to him, the Ministry of Education has approved the NDLEA’s proposal.

“The Honourable Minister of Education has accepted our recommendation for drug tests for our children upon admission into tertiary institutions, so that we can detect early and intervene before drug use escalates into addiction,” Marwa said.

He noted that the initiative forms part of a broader preventive framework aimed at discouraging drug abuse while promoting legal and productive alternatives for youths.

Marwa added that the agency will continue to support licit cultivation of legal crops, describing it as a safer and responsible livelihood path.

Reaffirming the NDLEA’s commitment to prevention, awareness creation, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation, Marwa highlighted ongoing efforts to expand rehabilitation services nationwide.

“With the backing of the President and the Renewed Hope Agenda, seven additional rehabilitation centres have been budgeted for in 2025.

This means every state will soon have its own rehab facility,” he stated. The NDLEA boss also issued a stern warning to drug traffickers and those involved in the illicit trade.

He stressed that the agency remains fully prepared to clamp down on offenders.

“Those who refuse to desist can be certain that the NDLEA is up to the task. You will be arrested, your drugs will be seized, and your assets will be forfeited,” he warned.