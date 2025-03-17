NDLEA Intercepts US, Saudi, Poland Bound Cocaine, Opioid In Prayer Beads

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted consignments such as Cocaine, Tramadol, Loud, Molly and other contrabands concealed in prayer beads, packs of board games, female cloths to the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Poland, and United Arab Emirates, through logistics firms and the Lagos airport.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said at least two suspects behind some of the aborted missions at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, have already been arrested.

Babafemi said one of the suspects is a 43-yearold businesswoman, Jakpor Egware May, who was nabbed at the Gate ‘C’ departure hall of the Lagos airport while attempting to board an Air France flight to Italy on Saturday March 8, 2025.

When she was searched, 190 parcels of tramadol 225mg and another parcel of skunk, a strain of cannabis, were recovered from her luggage.

In her statement, she claimed that she bought the drugs herself, with the intention to resell them in Italy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

