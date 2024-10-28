NDLEA Intercepts US, Europe-Bound Drugs In Shoe Soles, N16.6bn Opioids At Seaports

Share

A consignment of opioids concealed in soles of shoes and hair attachments heading to the United States, United Kingdom and Cyprus have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the consignments was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos and three courier companies in the state.

Babafemi said a total of 2,118 pills of tramadol concealed in soles of 13 pairs of shoes going to Cyprus were seized at the export shed of the Lagos airport on October 12, and additional 380 tablets recovered from the home of the sender, Okenwa Kelvin Uchenna, during a follow up operation in Enugu on Thursday October 24, while a cash of N968,880 and a Toyota Avalon car marked UWN 389 AS, were also recovered from the suspect at the time of his arrest.

Not less than 293 ampoules of promethazine and pentazocine injection as well as 1.690kg cannabis and tramadol tablets concealed in hair attachments and soles of shoes going to the United States, United Kingdom and Oman were intercepted at three courier firms by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), in Lagos on Thursday October 24.



