NDLEA Intercepts UK-Bound Cocaine, Pentazocine Consignments In Lagos

Share

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted two consignments containing cocaine and pentazocine injection going to the United Kingdom (UK) via a courier company in Lagos.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi in a statement sued on Sunday said the consignments was intercepted by the operatives of the officers of the Directorate of Investigation and General Investigation, DOGI, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, in a courier company in Lagos.

In a similar development, operatives of the NDLEA on Thursday, November 28, arrested three suspects: Jamilu Adamu, 38; Umar Musa, 32; and Bunu Ali, 27, with 2,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 3,135,000 pills exol-5 at Gadar Tamburawa, Zaria road.

Also, no fewer than 2, 120 kilograms of Ghanaian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis produced in Ghana were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the Ilesan beach, Lagos on Thursday, November 28. A suspect, Onibogi Muftau was arrested in connection with the seizure while four vehicles that were to convey the shipments from the waterfront were also recovered.

This came on the heels of the seizure of 472kg of the same psychoactive substance at Idi-Iroko, Imeko area of Ogun state on Monday, November 25. While in Edo state, two suspects: Monday Onyenemue, 60, and Evans Omogiede, 42, were on Thursday, November 28, and 185.6kg cannabis as well as a Toyota Previa bus marked BEN 06XL conveying the consignment recovered during an intelligence-led raid by NDLEA operatives at Ukuwague street, Benin city.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These include WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Government Girls Secondary School, Kofar Wambai, Kano; Government Day Secondary School, Njoboli- Fulani, Yola, Adamawa state; Girls High School, Mgbowo, Enugu state; God’s Time College, Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti state while Cross River state Command delivered WADA sensitization lecture to traders at 8 Miles market, Calabar, among others.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA, DOGI, Lagos, Kano, and Edo Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigidier. General. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts are well appreciated.

Share

Please follow and like us: