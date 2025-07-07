NDLEA Intercepts Saudi, UK-Bound Cocaine In Lipsticks, Property Title Documents

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted cocaine consignments concealed in lipsticks and property title documents going to the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

The illicit drug consignments were recovered from cargos being prepared for shipment at a courier company in Lagos on Thursday, July 3, 2025 by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) attached to the logistics firm.

A total of 420grams of cocaine factory fitted in 84 pieces of female lipsticks heading to the UK were seized, while 280grams of the same Class A drug were uncovered in a property title document (Certificate of Occupancy, C of O) being sent to Saudi Arabia.

A notorious drug kingpin Ajetsibo Emami popularly known as ‘Warri Kins – man’ was on Saturday, June 28, arrested in Ikeja Lagos after NDLEA operatives dismantled his drug trafficking network in a three-day operation leading to the arrest of three other suspects.

Recovered from Emami’s network were 24 jumbo bags containing 681 pouches of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 414.2 kilograms.

The bust of Emami’s drug ring followed credible intelligence on his attempt to move the shipment to Lekki area of Lagos, from where it will be distributed to other parts of the state and across the country.

A businessman, Ajah Johnson Uchenna, and his wife, Rosemary, along with their two daughters: Stella Uchenna and Ngozi Uchenna as well as their family friend Okoro Elijah have been taken into custody after investigation revealed they run a major illicit drug distribution network in Lagos.

The couple was first arrested on Friday 13th June by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Ojo area of the state and transferred to NDLEA along with 277.5kg skunk.