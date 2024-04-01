NDLEA Intercepts Qatar-bound Illicit Drugs Concealed In African Salad, Dried Vegetables

…as agency officers rebuff N5m cash bribe

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have detained a 35-year-old lady, Chidinma Chinenye Agbazue, after she was caught attempting to export 20 parcels of cannabis sativa weighing 10.70 kilograms concealed in African salad, popularly called Abacha and dried vegetables to Doha, Qatar through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos State.

NDLEA officers at the Lagos airport working in partnership with men of the Department of State Security had on Thursday, March 28, intercepted Chidinma, an outbound passenger from Lagos to Doha, on Qatar Airways during clearance of passengers at the screening point of terminal 11 of the MMIA.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said Preliminary investigation revealed that Chidinma was based in Qatar, but returned to Nigeria last December for Christmas celebration. She said preparatory to her return to Doha she was lodged at Club Dice Hotel in Ikotun area of Lagos where the consignment was handed over to her for trafficking to the Arab country.