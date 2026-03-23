NDLEA Intercepts Opioids, Meth In Cartons, Winter Jackets, Cream At Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday said it has foiled desperate attempts by members of Drug Trafficking Organisations (DTOs) to move consignments of illicit substances, especially methamphetamine and opioids, concealed in cartons, winter jackets, and body cream containers, to countries in Europe at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and a courier firm in Lagos.

In a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the Agency, Femi Babafemi, yesterday, said two of the consignments heading to Italy were to be moved through the Lagos airport, where two suspects linked to the shipments were promptly arrested.

Babafemi said one of them, 37-year-old Friday Ehianuka, was going to Rome, Italy, on Friday when he was intercepted while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight with 2,698 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in containers of skin light body cream, all packed in the suspect’s luggage.

According to Babafemi, Ehianuka, a resident of Milan, confirmed that he was to be paid a negotiated fee in Euros if he had succeeded in trafficking the consignment to Italy. The NDLEA Spokesman said in another drug bust, operatives at the departure hall of the Lagos airport on Wednesday, intercepted a passenger, Christian Agbonhese, who was attempting to board a Lufthansa Airlines flight to Milan, Italy.

He said after a thorough search of the suspect’s luggage, no fewer than 23,150 pills of tramadol 225mg, 4,000 tab lets of tapentadol 250mg, and 1,320 pills of tramadol 100mg were recovered from him, all concealed in two large winter jackets, bringing the total number of opioids recovered to 28,470 pills.

The 38-year-old Agbonhese he said is also a resident of Milan. Babafemi also said that at a courier firm in Lagos, NDLEA officers last Monday intercepted two parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 1kg, hidden in a carton shipped to Lagos from the United States.