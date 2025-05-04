Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the interception of a massive cache of illicit drugs, including 3.5 million pills of opioids and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrup, with a combined estimated street value of over N3.42 billion.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the seizures were made in multiple coordinated operations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, and Lagos.

He further disclosed that the bulk of the seizures were made during a joint inspection of a watch-listed container at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, on April 29.

The operation, conducted alongside the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies, uncovered two million pills of Tafrodol 225mg and 163,000 bottles of codeine syrup.

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives recovered an additional 1.5 million pills of a controlled opioid from a suspect, Olarenwaju Wahab, in the Alaba-Rago area.

The consignment was traced to a residence in Victoria Garden City, Lekki, belonging to a suspect identified as Obinna Kenneth, who remains at large.

Further reinforcing its crackdown on drug trafficking, NDLEA agents at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, intercepted 42 parcels of Canadian Loud, a potent cannabis strain, weighing 20kg.

The drugs were concealed in tins of chocolate, beverages, and beans and arrived via a British Airways flight from Canada. Three suspects, including the receiver Monsurat Ewawunmi Lawson, were arrested between April 30 and May 3.

Other significant seizures and arrests highlighted by Babafemi include: Lagos Airport: Bobby Morris Osas was arrested on May 2 while attempting to board a Turkish Airlines flight to Italy with 8,130 pills of tramadol.

Courier Interception: On April 28, NDLEA foiled an attempt to ship tramadol and skunk to Iraq, hidden in body cream bottles.

Kaduna: A patrol team intercepted a vehicle transporting 942 explosives on May 3, leading to the arrest of Nura Sani Muhammad (a.k.a. Nura Hariji).

Kano: On April 30, five syndicate members led by Aminu Musa (a.k.a. Kadagi) were arrested with 50 blocks of skunk weighing 21.6kg.

Edo State: On May 1, NDLEA officers seized 314,020 pills of assorted opioids, 638 bottles of codeine syrup, and 200 ampoules of pentazocine injection from a vehicle en route to Auchi, arresting one Dare Adeyemo.

Anambra State: On April 30, a commercial bus was intercepted with 50,400 capsules of tramadol and other narcotics, resulting in the arrest of Chinedu Eneh.

Niger State: Officers recovered 5,500 capsules of tramadol and 2,300 ampoules of pentazocine injection from a truck on May 3, arresting Yusuf Abubakar, 30.

Lagos (Follow-up Operation): On April 26, NDLEA arrested Dominic Chiegozie Obijiaku, Managing Director of Ovidaq International Ltd, following a 10-month investigation into a 2024 consignment of 2.6 million tramadol pills seized at Apapa Port.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has directed that all suspects and seized exhibits be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

He commended NDLEA personnel across all involved commands for their diligence and commitment to both drug supply reduction and demand reduction strategies.

“These seizures underscore the Agency’s resolve to combat the scourge of drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria,” Marwa stated, urging continued vigilance and coordination among law enforcement bodies.

