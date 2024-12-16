NDLEA Intercepts N3.3bn Meth, Loud In Auto Parts, 3 Bizmen Linked To Drug Arrested

Share

Multi-billion-naira worth of shipments of methamphetamine and loud, a strong synthetic strain of cannabis meant for distribution during the Christmas and New Year festive season, concealed in automobile spare parts imported from Canada, have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Tin Can Island, in Lagos State.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the consignment was recovered after months of intelligencedriven tracking of the cargoes across three continents.

Babafemi said for the first time in the history of NDLEA’s anti-narcotic operations, two consignments of methamphetamine weighing 83.301 kgs were on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th December, recovered from separate containers bearing vehicles and spare parts coming from Canada and heading to warehouses in the Ladipo automobile parts market in Mushin area of Lagos.

While one of the containers going to Ladipo market through the Sifax bonded terminal was examined on Thursday December 12, not less than 5.001kg methamphetamine hidden in a bag wrapped in bed sheet that came in a Toyota Camry car, was recovered, even as a businessman, Isaac Onwumere linked to the consignment was promptly arrested.

