NDLEA Intercepts Indian Woman With 72 Parcels Of Heroin

Share

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a 42-year-old Indian woman, Neetu Neetu, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, with 72 parcels of heroin concealed in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates.

The agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the class A drug consignment, weighing 11 kilograms, was discovered in Neetu’s luggage during a thorough search.

The interception followed credible intelligence and was carried out during the inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1431 from Bangkok, Thailand, via Vietnam and Doha at the airport’s arrival hall on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Reacting to the arrest, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Buba Marwa, stated that drug trafficking organizations are increasingly attempting to recruit foreign nationals, including white women, to smuggle illicit substances through Nigeria’s borders.

However, he emphasized that the NDLEA’s use of advanced technology and proactive intelligence continues to frustrate such efforts.

In another interdiction operation in Kano, NDLEA officers on Thursday, March 20, arrested a 45-year-old suspect, Michael Ogundele, at Gadar Tamburawa, along Zaria-Kano Road, with a 50-litre steel gas cylinder.

Following credible intelligence, welding tools were used to cut open the cylinder, revealing 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg hidden inside.

Similarly, on Wednesday, March 19, Sunday Ogar, 40, was arrested in Gunduwawa with 27kg of skunk (a potent strain of cannabis), while on Tuesday, March 18, Khadijah Abdullahi, 40, was caught with 424 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Lungun Bulala Yalwa.

In Lagos, the NDLEA apprehended Olumuyiwa Kolawole and Samod Adisa in Mushin with 67.5kg of skunk, while another 100.8kg of the same substance was recovered from the store of two fleeing suspects in Anifowoshe, Mushin.

Additionally, Isah Idris was arrested in Apapa on Tuesday, March 18, with 4.5kg of skunk, 600 grams of tramadol 225mg, and 30 litres of codeine syrup.

On the same Tuesday, Yahaya Mohamed was apprehended in Ikotun with various quantities of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, NDLEA commands across the country have intensified their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign through sensitization programs in schools, markets, workplaces, and religious centers.

Recent engagements include lectures at Chrisland School, Ikeja, Lagos; Hakimi Secondary School, Mokwa, Niger State; Marist Comprehensive College, Nteje, Anambra State; Ikole City College, Ekiti; Government Day Secondary School, Sunane, Sokoto; and Government Day Secondary School, Jada, Adamawa.

Commending the efforts of NDLEA operatives at MAKIA, Lagos, and Kano, Marwa expressed satisfaction with the agency’s balanced approach to both drug supply reduction and public awareness campaigns, urging officers to remain steadfast in their duties.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

