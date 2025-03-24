NDLEA Intercepts Indian Lady With 72 Parcels Of Heroin In Chocolate Wraps At Kano Airport

Share

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have intercepted a 42-year-old Indian lady, Ms. Neetu Neetu, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, with 72 parcels of heroin, factory sealed in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the class A drug consignment weighing a total of 11 kilograms was recovered from Neetu’s luggage after a thorough search, following processed credible intelligence, during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1431 from Bangkok, Thailand via Vietnam and Doha at the arrival hall of the Kano airport on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The arrest of Neetu signifies a growing attempt by drug trafficking organisations to hire white ladies and foreign nationals to move illicit drugs through the Nigerian borders, a bid that vigilant NDLEA operatives have consistently frustrated with the aid of modern technological tools and proactive intelligence, says Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) in his immediate reaction to Nee tu’s arrest.

In another interdiction operation in Kano, NDLEA officers on Thursday, March 20, arrested a 45-year-old suspect, Michael Ogundele, with a 50-litre steel gas cylinder at Gadar Tamburawa, along Zaria- Kano road.

Based on credible intelligence, welding tools were later used to cut the giant cylinder after which 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in it were extracted.

While Sunday Ogar, 40, was nabbed at Gunduwawa area of Kano on Wednesday, March 19, with 27kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, a female suspect Khadijah Abdullahi, 40, was arrested with 424 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Lungun Bulala Yalwa area of the state on Tuesday, March 18.

